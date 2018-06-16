Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $6,504,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,975.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,667 shares of company stock worth $24,706,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics traded up $0.37, reaching $111.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.72.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

