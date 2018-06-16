Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Qurate Retail Group Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Qurate Retail Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Qurate Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. FBN Securities downgraded Qurate Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of Qurate Retail Group traded up $0.10, reaching $21.55, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 4,462,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Qurate Retail Group has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Group had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,120,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Group Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

