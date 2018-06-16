CorVel Co. (CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 6,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel traded up $0.05, hitting $51.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 95,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,943. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,301,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,830,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.