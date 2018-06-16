R1 RCM (RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an in-line rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $975.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.76.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 162,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

