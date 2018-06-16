R1 RCM (RCM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. R1 RCM earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0371535611114 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of R1 RCM opened at $8.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $978.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.76. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.