Gresham House plc (GHE) Insider Acquires 10,976 Shares

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) insider Rachel Beagles bought 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £45,001.60 ($59,914.26).

LON GHE remained flat at $GBX 439 ($5.84) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Gresham House plc has a 52-week low of GBX 314 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.75 ($5.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 484 ($6.44) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

