Radian Group (RDN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at MKM Partners

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Radian Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Radian Group opened at $16.76 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.47 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, CFO J Franklin Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,985 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,454.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $728,822. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

