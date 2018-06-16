Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Share Price

Media coverage about Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radius Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5761926253352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RDUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 784,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,200,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,656,979.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,520,859.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,600. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

