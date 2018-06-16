Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 96,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. 23,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,162. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.63%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.