TheStreet Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.33 to $66.06 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $109.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of Ralph Lauren traded up $0.62, reaching $139.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,237,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

