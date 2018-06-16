Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Ramaco Resources traded down $0.01, hitting $8.35, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 70,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,390. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $335.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Triarii Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

