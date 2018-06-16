Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rambus earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3082260018387 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Rambus traded up $0.11, reaching $13.70, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. Rambus has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.31). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

