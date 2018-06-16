Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,545,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,980,000 after purchasing an additional 528,198 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $169.83. 2,074,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,320,171. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

