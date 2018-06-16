Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Increased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 14,869,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celgene from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

