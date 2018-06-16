EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Increased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,115,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,696,557,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,822,000 after buying an additional 102,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $607,661,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $455,539,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $435,304,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources traded down $3.35, hitting $114.18, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,028,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $6,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 988,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,974,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,453 shares of company stock worth $8,423,028 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

