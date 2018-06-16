Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 6,777 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

United Parcel Service traded down $0.42, hitting $116.77, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,280,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.