Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 40.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,418,000 after buying an additional 5,563,690 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,437,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after buying an additional 909,340 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,654,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 269,317 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 91.8% during the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 3,727,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 1,784,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,550,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,301,000 after buying an additional 1,124,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery Communications to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

