Ramsdens (LON:RFX) PT Raised to GBX 214 at Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 204 ($2.72) to GBX 214 ($2.85) in a research note published on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:RFX opened at GBX 200 ($2.66) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.25 ($2.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewelry. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

