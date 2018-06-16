Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a $100.00 target price on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. 565,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,242. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

