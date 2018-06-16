Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Range Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Range Resources traded down $0.17, hitting $15.98, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 54,831,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,380. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Range Resources to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

