Rapid7 (RPD) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Headlines about Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rapid7 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.1105226041888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $33.46 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The company had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 60,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,960,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,450,037. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

