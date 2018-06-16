Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) Price Reaches $0.0013

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $163,287.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002158 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005443 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.