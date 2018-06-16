Rational AG (RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rational AG (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €567.86 ($660.30).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($575.58) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($709.30) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Rational stock opened at €552.00 ($641.86) on Friday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

