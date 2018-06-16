Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$1,102,500.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$1,102,500.00.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Raymond Heung sold 8,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$26,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Raymond Heung sold 4,700 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$14,852.00.

On Monday, April 30th, Raymond Heung sold 200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$644.00.

On Friday, April 13th, Raymond Heung sold 15,900 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$50,085.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Raymond Heung sold 2,700 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$8,505.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Raymond Heung sold 700 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$2,212.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Raymond Heung sold 11,600 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$36,656.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Raymond Heung sold 2,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$6,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Raymond Heung sold 25,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Raymond Heung sold 2,800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$8,960.00.

Shares of TSE:MPC remained flat at $C$3.42 during midday trading on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$4.25.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.15 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 127.88%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,555,238 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 146,331 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.