Raymond James Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $7.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $7.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD opened at $5.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.62.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 48.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 652,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 228,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 787,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 44,236,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,037 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.