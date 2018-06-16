Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida opened at $32.47 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.68. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $43,249.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,862.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,785 shares of company stock valued at $391,004. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

