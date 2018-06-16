Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,760,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,002,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,398,000 after buying an additional 693,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,149,000 after buying an additional 449,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $36,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,558,000 after buying an additional 383,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James traded down $0.82, hitting $97.63, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

