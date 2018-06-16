Raymond James (RJF) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 478.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

