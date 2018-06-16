Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.86.

Canadian Natural Resource traded down C$0.86, hitting C$41.13, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 7,382,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,747. Canadian Natural Resource has a 1-year low of C$35.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.73.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

In other news, Director Annette Marie Verschuren purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00. Also, insider Trevor James Cassidy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.29, for a total value of C$579,480.00. Insiders sold 154,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,215 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

