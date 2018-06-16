Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rayonier by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Rayonier traded down $0.13, hitting $38.02, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

