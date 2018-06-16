RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RCI Hospitality an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of RICK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 139,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,330. The company has a market capitalization of $296.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.47. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

