RCI Hospitality (RICK) and Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) Head-To-Head Survey

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE: ZOES) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Zoe’s Kitchen does not pay a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zoe’s Kitchen and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoe’s Kitchen 2 5 2 0 2.00 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoe’s Kitchen presently has a consensus target price of $12.31, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Zoe’s Kitchen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoe’s Kitchen is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoe’s Kitchen $314.10 million 0.56 -$1.99 million ($0.10) -89.00 RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 2.01 $8.25 million $1.43 20.97

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zoe’s Kitchen. Zoe’s Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoe’s Kitchen -1.73% -3.61% -1.97% RCI Hospitality 12.95% 13.51% 6.38%

Volatility & Risk

Zoe’s Kitchen has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Zoe’s Kitchen on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of November 30, 2017, the company operated 45 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; two national industry trade publications; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

