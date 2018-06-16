Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $26.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reading International, Inc. Class A an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Reading International Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

In other Reading International, Inc. Class A news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,404.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 123.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 93.4% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,157. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. Class A will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reading International, Inc. Class A

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.