Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Stock Price

News headlines about Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Real Goods Solar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.6797381463271 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ RGSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 116,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,874. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 125.52% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Lacey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,268. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

