RealPage Inc (RP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RealPage to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of RP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 703,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. RealPage has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.13.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. RealPage’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 752,793 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $44,595,457.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at $115,247,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,511,420 shares of company stock worth $199,577,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,032,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 139,389 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,936,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,805,000 after buying an additional 187,399 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $69,482,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 12.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 937,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,261,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

