Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price

Media stories about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1844750622378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

O traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 2,931,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 18 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

In other news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.