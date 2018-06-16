Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN):

5/30/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

5/18/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.25 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

5/17/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

5/16/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.75 to C$46.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

4/4/2018 – Boardwalk REIT was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.75.

Boardwalk REIT traded down C$0.18, hitting C$47.31, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 45,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

