Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,000 ($93.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.23) to GBX 5,450 ($72.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($66.57) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($98.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 6,550 ($87.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,040.87 ($93.74).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,160 ($82.01) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,562 ($74.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.98).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($74.24), for a total value of £6,691,200 ($8,908,534.15). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($64,948.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

