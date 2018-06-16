Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Steve Cullen Buys 491 Shares

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £225.86 ($300.71).

REC stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.61). 269,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,589. Record Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.79 ($0.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services for institutional clients. The company offers currency for return service, dynamic and passive hedging programs, and FX solutions. Its clients include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, charities, foundations, endowments, fund and wealth managers, corporate clients, family offices, and insurance underwriters.

