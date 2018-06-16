Gregory T. Mount Sells 10,000 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Stock

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 24th, Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 428,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,383. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLH. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

