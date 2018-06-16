Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.5162903988691 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

