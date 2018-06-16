Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRGB. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers opened at $54.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

