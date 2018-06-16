Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded up $1.05, hitting $54.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 275,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

