Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating on Red Robin (RRGB), though lower our price target to $68, from $71, after disappointing 1Q18 (March) results.””

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

RRGB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 275,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 224,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

