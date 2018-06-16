1,402 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.73%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

