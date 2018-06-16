Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (3.60) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Redx Pharma had a return on equity of 294.97% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Shares of Redx Pharma opened at GBX 11.38 ($0.15) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Redx Pharma has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

In other Redx Pharma news, insider Iain Ross acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,967.78).

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of small molecule therapeutics for cancer, immunology, and infection. The company is developing RXC004 Porcupine inhibitor, a potent inhibitor for pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers; and RXC005, a reversible Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor for a range of blood cancers, such as chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

