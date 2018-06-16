Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.65. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $878.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.33 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $87.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

