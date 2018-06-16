Regis Co. (RGS) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

RGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Regis traded up $0.03, hitting $17.20, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,669. Regis has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a PE ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Regis had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 170.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

