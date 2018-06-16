Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

RGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics traded down $0.02, hitting $0.72, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 127,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,640. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.48% and a negative net margin of 94,318.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 13,974,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,020 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.