Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.07% of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000.

IVOO opened at $134.51 on Friday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $135.68.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.